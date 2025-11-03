TMC's Abhishek Banerjee Slams EC and BJP Over Voter Disenfranchisement Concerns in West Bengal
Abhishek Banerjee of the Trinamool Congress has accused the Election Commission (EC) of siding with the BJP amidst rising concerns over potential voter disenfranchisement in West Bengal. He criticized threats to Booth Level Officers and claimed the BJP's actions resemble an NRC implemented stealthily.
Trinamool Congress national general secretary Abhishek Banerjee has leveled serious allegations against the Election Commission, claiming its inaction against certain Bharatiya Janata Party leaders who allegedly threatened Booth Level Officers (BLOs) concerning the Summary Revision of Electoral Rolls (SIR) issue.
Banerjee, known to be a close aide to the TMC leadership, accused the poll panel of being complicit with the BJP's agenda, undermining the people's trust in its impartiality. He pointed out that the BJP's tactics have already led to fear and distress among West Bengal citizens, leading to tragic consequences for some.
Referring to Union Home Minister Amit Shah's controversial statements on voting rights, Banerjee highlighted potential disenfranchisement risks for the Matua community, a significant voter base, and claimed the BJP is pushing a hidden NRC policy. He also assured legal support from TMC to those at risk of losing their voting rights.
