High-Stakes Drama Unfolds in Bihar's Political Arena
In Bihar, political heavyweights including PM Modi, Amit Shah, and Congress leaders clashed in fiery speeches ahead of the state's elections. Accusations flew, with Modi alleging coercion within the INDIA bloc, while Priyanka Vadra criticized Modi's sensitivity to opposition's remarks. The high-stakes campaigns promise a volatile electoral contest.
- Country:
- India
Political tension reached a peak in Bihar on Monday as elections approached. Major figures like PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rallies, exchanging sharp words with opposition leaders including Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Vadra.
Modi accused the Congress of being pressured into alliances with Tejashwi Yadav, while Amit Shah predicted a sweeping victory for the NDA, claiming the INDIA bloc would be decimated. Shah enjoyed a traditional Maithili dinner, signaling confidence in their political strategy.
On the opposition side, Priyanka Vadra criticized Modi for his alleged sensitivity to insults, suggesting the creation of a ministry to address them. As the countdown to election day continues, the drama intensifies, reflecting the high stakes involved.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
PM Modi Criticizes RJD for 'Anti-Development' Stance Amid Election Rally
Political Firestorm: Tejashwi Yadav Condemns PM Modi's 'Katta' Remark
Congress workers very angry, they are working to defeat RJD, claims Modi in Saharsa.
Nityanand Rai Criticizes Tejashwi Yadav's CM Aspirations Amid Bihar Election Battle
Kharge Dismisses PM Modi's Claims of RJD's 'CM Post Theft' in Bihar