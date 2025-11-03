High-Stakes Drama Unfolds in Bihar's Political Arena

Political tension reached a peak in Bihar on Monday as elections approached. Major figures like PM Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah addressed rallies, exchanging sharp words with opposition leaders including Congress's Mallikarjun Kharge and Priyanka Vadra.

Modi accused the Congress of being pressured into alliances with Tejashwi Yadav, while Amit Shah predicted a sweeping victory for the NDA, claiming the INDIA bloc would be decimated. Shah enjoyed a traditional Maithili dinner, signaling confidence in their political strategy.

On the opposition side, Priyanka Vadra criticized Modi for his alleged sensitivity to insults, suggesting the creation of a ministry to address them. As the countdown to election day continues, the drama intensifies, reflecting the high stakes involved.

(With inputs from agencies.)