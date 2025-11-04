Kimberly-Clark's $40 Billion Bet: The Tylenol Controversy

Consumer goods magnate Kimberly-Clark is making headlines with its planned $40 billion acquisition of Kenvue, a company embroiled in lawsuits and scrutinized by the White House regarding its Tylenol product. The controversy stems from allegations that the medication, predominantly used in pregnant women and infants, is tied to autism.

Current evidence remains inconclusive, with a 2024 Swedish study finding no causal links between prenatal acetaminophen exposure and developmental disorders. Guidelines from prestigious institutions still favor acetaminophen as the primary remedy for pregnant women against pain and fever, emphasizing cautious dosing.

Meanwhile, the legal scene in the U.S. is active with parents' lawsuits against retailers, accusing them of failing to warn that Tylenol could potentially lead to ADHD or autism. Despite a December 2023 federal court ruling blocking testimony from experts due to insufficient evidence, an appeal is scheduled for November.