Controversy Erupts Over Revamped U.S. Autism Advisory Board

Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr. has restructured a U.S. autism advisory board, adding vaccine skeptics and raising concerns among experts. The new members aim to steer federal research towards investigating controversial causes of autism. Critics argue this shift could undermine established scientific research on autism and vaccines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-03-2026 16:38 IST | Created: 05-03-2026 16:38 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The U.S. autism advisory board has been reshaped by Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., introducing vaccine skeptics and sparking debate among experts. The reconstituted board, featuring 21 new public members, includes a significant number who support the debunked theory linking vaccines to autism.

This overhaul has prompted backlash from established autism researchers and led former board members to form an alternative advisory group. They argue that focusing on disproven vaccine theories diverts essential resources from researching actual causes of autism, such as genetic factors and environmental exposures.

The revamped committee, due to meet in March, seeks to influence federal autism research priorities. However, the panel's composition has raised fears of further funding misdirection, as members such as Ginger Taylor and John Gilmore continue to promote vaccine-autism links, despite scientific consensus to the contrary.

