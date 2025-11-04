Left Menu

Triangular Contest in Sitamarhi: BJP, RJD, and Jan Suraaj Battle for Victory

The Sitamarhi constituency in Bihar is witnessing a fierce three-way electoral battle among BJP, RJD, and Jan Suraaj Party. The BJP is fielding Sunil Kumar Pintu, RJD has nominated Sunil Kumar, and Jan Suraaj is represented by Ziauddin Khan. The election serves as a litmus test ahead of Bihar’s broader political shifts.

Voters show their ink-marked fingers after casting their votes. (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
The Sitamarhi constituency is poised for a highly anticipated electoral showdown as the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD), and Jan Suraaj Party vie for victory in the upcoming assembly election on November 11. The BJP has nominated Sunil Kumar Pintu, while RJD backs Sunil Kumar, and Ziauddin Khan represents Jan Suraaj.

With BJP leader Mithilesh Kumar currently holding the Sitamarhi seat, having won it in the 2020 Bihar Assembly elections, the competition is fierce. Back in 2015, it was RJD's Sunil Kumar who emerged victorious. The 2020 election saw a voter turnout of 61.86%, equivalent to 180,842 ballots cast, highlighting significant electoral engagement in the constituency.

The contest is a high-stakes political battle, reflecting shifting loyalties in a constituency known for its swing voting tendencies. Both BJP and RJD have alternated victories here, with Mithilesh Kumar securing an 11,475-vote win over RJD's Sunil Kumar in the last election. The impending polls will again test which party can resonate most with the electorate's concerns, including the need for development, employment, and improved infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

