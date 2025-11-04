Lalan Singh's Controversial Remarks Stir Political Storm in Bihar

A recent video allegedly featuring Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' advising NDA supporters to intimidate opponents on polling day has sparked controversy in Bihar. The video, purportedly from Mokama, is circulating widely on social media, although its authenticity hasn't been confirmed by PTI.

Asserting that there's a conspiracy involved, Lalan defends Anant Singh, a JD(U) party candidate facing scrutiny over a murder case. Anant Singh and two others were arrested in connection to the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter. Lalan, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, has been actively campaigning for Singh.

The video has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, RJD and Congress, who accuse Lalan of undermining the democratic process in Bihar. They express concerns over the state's election integrity, further escalating political discord as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)