Left Menu

Lalan Singh's Controversial Remarks Stir Political Storm in Bihar

Union minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' finds himself amid controversy following a video that allegedly features him instructing NDA supporters to intimidate opponents during polling day in Mokama. The video incites backlash from opposition parties RJD and Congress, exacerbating political tensions in Bihar.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 14:18 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 14:18 IST
Lalan Singh's Controversial Remarks Stir Political Storm in Bihar
Rajiv Ranjan Singh
  • Country:
  • India

A recent video allegedly featuring Union Minister Rajiv Ranjan Singh 'Lalan' advising NDA supporters to intimidate opponents on polling day has sparked controversy in Bihar. The video, purportedly from Mokama, is circulating widely on social media, although its authenticity hasn't been confirmed by PTI.

Asserting that there's a conspiracy involved, Lalan defends Anant Singh, a JD(U) party candidate facing scrutiny over a murder case. Anant Singh and two others were arrested in connection to the murder of a Jan Suraaj Party supporter. Lalan, alongside Deputy Chief Minister Samrat Choudhary, has been actively campaigning for Singh.

The video has drawn sharp criticism from opposition parties, RJD and Congress, who accuse Lalan of undermining the democratic process in Bihar. They express concerns over the state's election integrity, further escalating political discord as the election approaches.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025