Rahul Gandhi Accuses PM Modi of Distracting Youth with Social Media

During rallies in Bihar's Aurangabad district, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accused Prime Minister Narendra Modi of deliberately keeping the youth occupied with social media to divert their attention from crucial issues like education, health, and employment.

Gandhi alleged that Modi promotes an 'addiction' to platforms like Instagram and Facebook to ensure the younger generation remains distracted and does not hold the government accountable for their challenges.

The Congress leader also claimed that Modi, with Home Minister Amit Shah, was involved in 'vote theft' in Bihar, anticipating defeat in the assembly polls. Promising transformation if the INDIA bloc assumes power, Gandhi vowed to establish a state-of-the-art university at Nalanda and make Bihar a manufacturing hub.

