Tejashwi Yadav's Promises for Bihar Farmers and Women: Major Announcements Ahead of Elections

Tejashwi Yadav announced that if the INDIA bloc wins in Bihar, farmers will get bonuses on MSP for paddy and wheat, and free electricity for irrigation. Heads of PACS and Vyapar Mandals will get the status of people's representatives. The 'Mai-Bahan' scheme will advance Rs 30,000 to women's accounts.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 04-11-2025 15:35 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 15:35 IST
Tejashwi Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant electoral promise, RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav pledged additional financial support to Bihar's farmers, promising Rs 300 per quintal of paddy and Rs 400 for wheat as bonuses over the minimum support price, provided the INDIA bloc forms the next government.

During a press conference, Yadav, the chief ministerial hopeful of the opposition alliance, declared that leaders of over 8,400 Primary Agricultural Credit Societies (PACS) and Primary Marketing Cooperative Societies (Vyapar Mandals) would receive the status of 'people's representatives' to bolster their roles in food procurement and agricultural credit provision.

This comes as the state gears up for its elections on November 6 and 11, with Yadav also announcing plans to provide free electricity to farmers for irrigation and a significant upfront payment in the 'Mai-Bahan' scheme, transferring Rs 30,000 to women's bank accounts by January 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

