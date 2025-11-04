Rahul Gandhi Criticizes Modi for Distracting Youth with Social Media

In a fiery address on Tuesday, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi leveled accusations against Prime Minister Narendra Modi, claiming that the PM is encouraging Indian youth to stay engrossed in social media. Gandhi alleged this strategy serves to divert attention from critical issues like education, health, and employment.

Speaking at rallies in Bihar's Aurangabad and Gayaji, Gandhi criticized Modi's alleged promotion of social media "addiction," arguing it prevents accountability for pressing problems. He further alleged election manipulation by Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah, accusing them of "vote theft" in Bihar.

Promising transformative changes, Gandhi pledged that if his INDIA bloc comes to power, it would focus on empowering marginalized communities, revitalizing Bihar's economy, and reviving its ancient educational prestige. He also criticized local and national leadership for fostering unemployment and educational inequities in the state.

(With inputs from agencies.)