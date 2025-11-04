Left Menu

A Shift in Turkish Politics: Nationalist Leader Endorses Demirtas’s Release

In a surprising move, Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli supports the release of Selahattin Demirtas, former pro-Kurdish party leader. This comes amidst an evolving political landscape where the government engages with Kurdish interests, potentially leading to significant reforms and addressing long-standing grievances in Turkey’s Kurdish minority community.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 16:00 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 16:00 IST
Turkish nationalist leader Devlet Bahceli, a prominent political figure often critical of Kurdish initiatives, has made a remarkable statement supporting the release of former pro-Kurdish party leader Selahattin Demirtas. This unexpected endorsement suggests a shift in Turkey's political dynamics.

The comments follow Bahceli's past calls for peace with the Kurdistan Workers' Party (PKK), demonstrating a softening stance among those previously opposed to Kurdish political goals. This development arrives as PKK militants agree to disband, urging Turkey to address Kurdish democratic needs.

Demirtas, jailed since 2016 on contested terrorism charges, recently found support from the European Court of Human Rights, who called for his release. Bahceli's stance marks a potential pivot towards reconciliation and reform in Turkey's approach to its Kurdish community.

(With inputs from agencies.)

