Political Clash in Punjab: Controversy Surrounds Tarn Taran Bypoll

In a contentious political turn in Punjab, Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann has openly rebuked Congress's state head, Amrinder Singh Raja Warring, for allegedly making derogatory remarks about deceased Union minister, Buta Singh. This criticism unfolded during the election period for the Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

Mann, while supporting AAP candidate Harmeet Singh Sandhu, accused Warring of making 'casteist remarks.' He emphasized that such comments exhibit a mindset that refuses progression from underprivileged backgrounds. Meanwhile, the Punjab State Scheduled Castes Commission has taken swift action by demanding Warring's appearance on November 6.

In response to the widespread condemnation, Warring tendered an unconditional apology, describing Buta Singh as a fatherly figure. He maintained that his comments were intended positively, underscoring Congress's commitment to inclusivity based on merit. The bypoll's significance is heightened, with voting set for November 11 and results anticipated on November 14.

