Left Menu

West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision: A Pre-Election Game Changer

West Bengal launched its Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, mobilizing 80,000+ officers to distribute forms, marking a major update ahead of the 2026 state polls. Technical glitches and teacher workload concerns emerged, while political parties scrutinize the timing and motives of the exercise.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 04-11-2025 18:52 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 18:52 IST
West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision: A Pre-Election Game Changer
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls kicked off in West Bengal, with over 80,000 booth-level officers visiting homes to distribute enumeration forms, setting a crucial tone ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The drive, which runs until December 4, aims to update voter lists across 294 constituencies.

On its inaugural day, 16 lakh enumeration forms made their way to households, although technical issues marred the online distribution platform. Some schoolteachers, drafted as officers, reported challenges balancing educational responsibilities with their new electoral duties.

Political reactions were mixed. The BJP lauded the SIR as transparent, while the ruling TMC expressed skepticism over its timing, suggesting possible manipulation. The final electoral rolls are expected before the 2026 polls, with the draft due on December 9 and final lists by February 7.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

Protests and Tensions Escalate in Serbia: The Battle for Democracy

 Serbia
2
Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

Trump Skips Supreme Court Tariff Case Amid Executive Power Test

 Global
3
Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

Devastating Earthquake Strikes Near Mazar-e Sharif, Afghanistan

 Global
4
US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

US-Nigeria Tensions: Trump's Military Warning Over Christian Persecution

 Nigeria

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

AI and remote sensing fusion opens new frontier in global biodiversity conservation

How AI can be held responsible for its actions in society

Environmental and social responsibility translate into financial gains

Federated learning enables secure, decentralized public health systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025