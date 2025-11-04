West Bengal's Special Intensive Revision: A Pre-Election Game Changer

The Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls kicked off in West Bengal, with over 80,000 booth-level officers visiting homes to distribute enumeration forms, setting a crucial tone ahead of the 2026 assembly elections. The drive, which runs until December 4, aims to update voter lists across 294 constituencies.

On its inaugural day, 16 lakh enumeration forms made their way to households, although technical issues marred the online distribution platform. Some schoolteachers, drafted as officers, reported challenges balancing educational responsibilities with their new electoral duties.

Political reactions were mixed. The BJP lauded the SIR as transparent, while the ruling TMC expressed skepticism over its timing, suggesting possible manipulation. The final electoral rolls are expected before the 2026 polls, with the draft due on December 9 and final lists by February 7.

