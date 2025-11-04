Left Menu

Potential U.S.-North Korea Summit on the Horizon

South Korea's spy agency hints at a possible U.S.-North Korea summit. Pyongyang may pursue a meeting post-March, especially following regional events. Trump has shown interest despite no current plans. The NIS suggests Kim Jong Un might engage if the U.S. eases denuclearisation demands.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 04-11-2025 23:51 IST | Created: 04-11-2025 23:51 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The South Korean National Intelligence Service (NIS) has indicated a strong possibility of a forthcoming summit between North Korea and the United States, potentially occurring after March. This anticipation follows President Donald Trump's repeated calls for dialogue, which North Korean leader Kim Jong Un has yet to address directly.

Lawmaker Park Sun-won conveyed that North Korea appears to be scrutinizing the current U.S. administration's officials who handle North Korean relations. According to the NIS, Kim might consider a summit after key events such as military drills and national parades, hinting at a more favorable climate for talks.

Despite past summit breakdowns over nuclear issues, the U.S. remains open to discussions, with the White House reiterating Trump's willingness to meet Kim without preconditions. Meanwhile, Kim Ju Ae, Kim Jong Un's daughter, is quietly positioning herself as a likely successor, maintaining a low profile to support her father's leadership.

(With inputs from agencies.)

