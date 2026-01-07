Diplomacy in the East: South Korea's Efforts to Engage North Korea and Rebuild Trust with China

South Korean President Lee Jae Myung announced significant strides in restoring diplomatic trust with China during a media briefing in Shanghai. The South Korean leader is urging Chinese President Xi Jinping to aid in fostering dialogue with North Korea.

In his meeting with Xi, Lee emphasized the necessity for patience and recounted South Korea's efforts to engage with Pyongyang. The talks symbolize a potential 'new phase' in Sino-Korean relations, following tensions from a 2017 missile defense system deployment in South Korea.

Lee articulated the complexity of diplomatic ties, urging resolution of recent tensions between Tokyo and Beijing. Highlighting the importance of relations with both China and Japan, Lee's visit underscores a regional diplomatic balancing act.

