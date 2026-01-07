Left Menu

Realsee Revolutionizes 3D Spatial Intelligence at CES 2026

Realsee showcased groundbreaking spatial intelligence technologies at CES 2026, highlighting advancements like the Poincare S1 scanner and Galois M2 for seamless 3D reconstruction. By 2025, Realsee had established the largest global 3D spatial database, aiding industries in digital transformation with cutting-edge AI-powered solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beijing | Updated: 07-01-2026 12:51 IST | Created: 07-01-2026 12:51 IST
Realsee, a leader in digital spatial solutions, made a splash at CES 2026 in Las Vegas by unveiling innovative spatial intelligence technologies.

Notable products included the Poincare S1 scanner, offering comprehensive color point cloud output, and the Galois M2, known for 1:1 spatial reproduction. These devices define a new era in 3D reconstruction with advanced AI integration.

Realsee's efforts have resulted in the world's largest 3D spatial database, supporting over 3,000 brands globally. This growth is underpinned by the continuous advancement of AI and hardware, positioning Realsee at the forefront of digital transformation across various industries.

