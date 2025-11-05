Bipartisan Outcry: Lawmakers Demand Transparency from the Pentagon
Lawmakers from both Republican and Democratic parties criticized the Pentagon for poor communication regarding national security issues. Accusations included restricted access to Congress and miscommunication about military decisions. Senators expressed frustration with the Pentagon's alignment with Trump's policies and the handling of defense strategies.
In a rare display of bipartisan frustration, Republican and Democratic lawmakers lashed out at the Pentagon on Tuesday. They expressed their dissatisfaction with the lack of briefings on national security matters and suggested that senior defense officials might be undermining President Donald Trump's policies.
Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth has exerted tight control over information flow from the Pentagon, requiring staff to seek permission before contacting Congress members. During a prolonged Senate Armed Services Committee hearing, lawmakers argued that the Pentagon's officials were non-responsive to their inquiries.
Particular attention fell on Elbridge Colby, the top policy official, for his lack of communication. Additionally, issues arose around troop deployment in Europe. Lawmakers questioned the Pentagon's alignment with Trump's defense strategies, highlighting its past inconsistencies.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Pentagon
- lawmakers
- bipartisan
- Trump
- defense
- security
- briefings
- Colby
- miscommunication
- strategy
ALSO READ
U.S. Deputy Secretary of State Engages with Mali on Security Amid JNIM Threats
Security Scare: Threat Grounds United Airlines Flight at Reagan Airport
Security Threat Halts Flights at Reagan National Airport
Security Alert Causes Ground Stop at Reagan Airport
Security Scare at Reagan Airport: United Flight Threat Investigation