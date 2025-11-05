Trump Nominates Jared Isaacman as NASA Administrator
Donald Trump nominated Jared Isaacman, a private astronaut and business leader, for the NASA Administrator role. Isaacman, previously removed from the candidate list after a dispute with Elon Musk, requires Senate approval for the position. Sean Duffy is the interim NASA chief.
In a surprising move, U.S. President Donald Trump has nominated Jared Isaacman for the position of NASA Administrator. The announcement came on Tuesday, highlighting Isaacman's credentials as a private astronaut and his close ties to Elon Musk.
Isaacman was initially removed from the running for this prestigious role earlier this year, following a noteworthy fallout between Trump and Musk. Despite the earlier setback, Trump expressed confidence in Isaacman's abilities to lead NASA, referring to him as an 'accomplished business leader, philanthropist, pilot, and astronaut.'
The nomination of Isaacman is subject to Senate confirmation, and in the interim, Sean Duffy, leader of the U.S. Department of Transportation, will serve as the acting chief of NASA.
