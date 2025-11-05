Vijay's TVK Charts Future Course Amid Tragic Backdrop

Actor-politician Vijay convened a pivotal meeting of the Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) at Mahabalipuram to discuss future alliances for next year's Assembly elections.

The gathering, held in the wake of a tragic September stampede at a party rally, began with a two-minute silence for the 41 deceased. The TVK general council adopted a resolution granting Vijay authority to decide the party's alliances.

The council also discussed halting the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls. TVK, bolstered by positive ground conditions, announced plans to contest Tamil Nadu's 2026 Assembly elections.

