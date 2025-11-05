Left Menu

Shaina NC Calls for Mahagathbandhan's Vision Amid Bihar Polls

Shiv Sena's Shaina NC challenges the Mahagathbandhan alliance to present their vision for Bihar as elections begin. Union Minister Kiren Rijiju accuses Rahul Gandhi of deflecting issues post-Haryana losses, criticizing Congress for internal shortcomings and disputed vote theft claims. Poll results will be announced on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 05-11-2025 15:49 IST | Created: 05-11-2025 15:49 IST
Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On the eve of Bihar's first phase of assembly elections, Shiv Sena leader Shaina NC urged the Mahagathbandhan alliance to reveal its strategic vision for the state. With votes to be cast in 121 constituencies on Thursday, the remaining will vote on November 11, and results will be announced on November 14.

Shaina NC, speaking to ANI, reflected on leadership ambitions within the alliance, pointing to Lalu Prasad Yadav and Sonia Gandhi's aspirations for Tejaswi Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. She challenged them to articulate their developmental agenda for Bihar, questioning their leadership credibility.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Kiren Rijiju criticized Rahul Gandhi for alleged vote theft claims in Haryana, accusing him of diverting attention from Bihar elections. Rijiju noted Congress's internal discord as a factor in its Haryana defeat, refuting Gandhi's post-poll claims and emphasizing acceptance of democratic outcomes.

(With inputs from agencies.)

