Vote Theft Allegations Shake Haryana: BJP Under Fire

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister M K Stalin has claimed that Rahul Gandhi's evidence of 'vote theft' in Haryana is alarming. He accused the BJP of undermining democracy and questioned the Election Commission's role. Gandhi alleged the 2024 Haryana polls were manipulated, citing fake electoral entries.

Tamil Nadu's Chief Minister, M K Stalin, expressed shock at Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's revelations of 'vote theft' in Haryana, suggesting it highlights critical electoral malpractice. According to Stalin, this exposes the BJP's manipulation of the democratic process, fueling doubts over recent election outcomes.

Stalin criticized the BJP's historical reliance on divisive politics to secure power since 2014, suggesting they have now escalated to manipulating electoral rolls. He emphasized the necessity of addressing these concerns, pointing to Gandhi's evidence that the 2024 Haryana assembly elections were compromised.

The controversy revolves around accusations that the Election Commission, despite being inundated with evidence, has failed to provide satisfactory explanations. Gandhi claims fake entries tampered with the democratic process, accusing the Commission of colluding with the BJP in undermining citizens' voting rights.

