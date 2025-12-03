Fake news threat to democracy, stringent rules needed: Minister Vaishnaw in Lok Sabha

Terming fake news as a threat to democracy, Union Minister for Information and Broadcasting and IT Ashwini Vaishnaw said in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday that there is a need for strict action against those who create AI-generated deep fake videos and spread false information.

Vaishnaw also informed the House that the government is working on framing new rules for curbing fake news and AI-generated deep fake videos and strengthening the institutional mechanism for that.

''I sincerely want to say that fake news is a threat to our democracy today. We need to take strict action against fake news and AI-generated deepfakes on social media,'' he said during the Question Hour.

The minister said that some social media platforms have been used to create many such ecosystems that do not want to follow the Constitution and abide by the laws made by Parliament.

''There is a need to take very strict action against them and to create stringent rules. Recently, some new rules have also been created; that is, a new rule for takedown within 36 hours has recently been made,'' he said.

Appreciating the recommendations made by the Parliamentary Standing Committee on Communications and Information Technology, headed by BJP member Nishikant Dubey, he said the panel has given many good suggestions, and the government is working on framing new rules and regulations.

''Ultimately, there is a very fine, delicate balance between freedom of speech and protecting our democracy so far as fake news and social media are concerned. The government is working with this fine balance in mind,'' he said.

Replying to a question on online betting activities, Vaishnaw said Prime Minister Narendra Modi's government has enacted a very strong law to curb the online money games.

''Modi government never shies away from taking strong action against such misconduct,'' he said.

On another question regarding some media outlets indulging in disseminating alleged false information, the minister said the government and the Press Council of India actively look into such complaints and take action wherever required.

''The government and the Press Council of India have been very actively looking at any complaint that comes against any TV channel or any newspaper. This is something which is very important for protecting our democracy,'' he said.

Vaishnaw said all must always be aware that anything sold in the name of freedom of speech but is fake news or a fake narrative must be actively countered.

He said it is the responsibility of the Centre, the state governments and the civil society to collectively work towards making sure that the trust in the society is maintained and is further strengthened.

''As far as the central government and its institutions are concerned, we will continue to take any action that is required for curbing the fake news,'' he said.

