BJP's HIRA Vision: Transforming Bihar's Future

In a significant address in Bettiah and Motihari, BJP national president JP Nadda credited Bihar's rapid development to the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar. He introduced the 'HIRA' model, representing Highway, Internet, Railway, and Airport, as symbols of the state's transformative progress under the NDA government.

Nadda contrasted the current stability and development with the 'darkness' of the RJD's rule from the 1990s to 2005, marked by 'jungle raj.' He criticized RJD leaders, including Lalu Prasad Yadav, for failing to provide jobs or development and being involved in legal issues.

Highlighting welfare initiatives, Nadda mentioned the significant impact of central schemes like the Pradhan Mantri Garib Kalyan Anna Yojana and Ayushman Bharat in supporting the poor and providing health coverage. He also noted efforts to promote regional specialties like Muzaffarpur's Shahi Litchi on an international platform.

(With inputs from agencies.)