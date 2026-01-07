Nitish Kumar's Initiative: Making Mondays and Fridays for the People

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar has issued a directive requiring state government officials to be present in their offices every Monday and Friday to address public grievances. This policy aims to enhance accessibility and improve response times for resolving issues faced by citizens.

Effective from January 19, the initiative mandates officials from various departments, including the police, to be available at locations ranging from panchayat offices to state divisions. The move is part of the government's 'Saat Nischay-3' program, launched to promote 'ease of living' and develop Bihar over five years.

Nitish Kumar emphasized that arrangements will be made across offices for welcoming visitors and logging complaints. Continuous monitoring of these grievances will ensure they are addressed promptly and efficiently.

