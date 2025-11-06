Left Menu

Czech Republic's Political Shift: Far-Right Alliance Takes Shape

Tomio Okamura has been elected as the speaker of the Czech lower house, marking a significant step in forming a new government with Andrej Babis's far-right coalition. This development follows criticism due to Okamura's controversial views, especially his stance on Ukraine and the European Union.

  • Czechia

In a significant political development, Czech far-right leader Tomio Okamura was elected as the speaker of the country's lower house on Wednesday. This marks the first major appointment in populist billionaire Andrej Babis's coalition, which was formed with fringe right-wing groups after the ANO party secured a parliamentary victory last month.

The outgoing centre-right administration led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala is set to resign following Okamura's election. Despite stepping down, Fiala's government will remain operational until the formation of a new cabinet. Okamura, aged 53, has faced criticism for his role as head of the Freedom and Direct Democracy party (SPD), known for its opposition to the European Union.

Babis intends to establish a government by mid-December, allying with Okamura's SPD and the right-wing Motorists party. The coalition's agenda proposes increased fiscal spending, reduced support for Ukraine, and resistant EU migration and climate policies. Although SPD has urged Ukrainian refugees to leave Czech soil, the coalition has dismissed plans for referendums on NATO and EU membership.

