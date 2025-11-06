Tariffs on Trial: Showdown at the Supreme Court

The U.S. Supreme Court was the center of attention Wednesday as it heard pivotal arguments on President Donald Trump's tariffs. Key figures, including Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent, witnessed the legal proceedings, emphasizing the case's importance. The debate occurred amid the ongoing government shutdown, which started on October 1 due to Congress's funding shortfall.

Outside the courtroom, Washington was alive with activities despite the shutdown. Eager audience members, including Bessent and Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick, observed the proceedings in a rare instance of cabinet engagement in Supreme Court arguments. Trump considered attending but ultimately opted not to.

The case scrutinizes the legality of tariffs imposed under a 1977 law during alleged national emergencies. Businesses contend these tariffs cause widespread economic disruption, facing a court with a conservative majority. Skepticism from justices like Chief Justice John Roberts raises questions about the future of Trump's trade policies.