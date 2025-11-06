Left Menu

From Shutdowns to Socialism: Major Shifts in U.S. Domestic News

Recent U.S. domestic news focuses on various issues: Ken Griffin's critique of NYC's new mayor, Zohran Mamdani's impact on Wall Street and Europe, FAA flight cuts due to the government shutdown, fraudulence leading to imprisonment in the JPMorgan Chase case, and the U.S. Supreme Court's scrutiny of Trump's tariffs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 05:24 IST
Citadel CEO Ken Griffin criticized the agenda of New York City's Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani, questioning whether his policies will benefit the city. Griffin expressed these concerns during his address at the America Business Forum in Miami, noting that NYC citizens deserve better governance.

In another significant development, the U.S. government shutdown has resulted in a 10% reduction in flights at major airports nationwide. The prolonged shutdown, continuing for 36 days, has adversely impacted air traffic controllers and TSA agents, compelling them to work without pay and causing numerous delays at airport security checkpoints.

Further east, Wall Street is adjusting to Mamdani's election victory. His triumph is also energizing leftist parties in Europe, anticipating a shift towards more progressive policies. Meanwhile, the ongoing legal proceedings challenge Trump's tariffs, and immigration enforcement actions in Chicago highlight ongoing federal policy challenges.

