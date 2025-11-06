Left Menu

Bihar Election Drama: Nabin Predicts Tejashwi's Political Fate Mirrors Rahul's

Bihar Minister Nitin Nabin foresees RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav facing a political fate similar to Rahul Gandhi's, predicting a strong NDA performance under Modi and Nitish Kumar. Voting in Bihar's assembly elections progresses, with prominent figures casting ballots as major parties vie for power.

Updated: 06-11-2025 10:53 IST
Bihar Minister and BJP candidate from Bankipur, Nitin Nabin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In Bihar's political arena, BJP candidate and state minister Nitin Nabin has made a bold prediction, asserting that RJD leader Tejashwi Yadav will encounter a political trajectory similar to that of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi. Nabin emphasized Tejashwi's alignment with Rahul Gandhi's approach, hinting at potential electoral setbacks.

Despite these critiques, Nabin expressed unwavering confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's (NDA) electoral prospects. With voting underway, he spotlighted the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Nitish Kumar as pivotal to ensuring Bihar's stable development, claiming the NDA's governance guarantees safety and economic growth.

As the electoral race intensifies, notable opponents like Rekha Kumari of the RJD and Vandana Kumari of the Jan Suraaj Party emerge. Meanwhile, voter turnout reports suggest keen public engagement, with 13.13% participation recorded by 9 am. The first phase of polling is critical, affecting key players and setting the stage for subsequent phases.

(With inputs from agencies.)

