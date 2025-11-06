Bihar Elections: Democracy's Festival Kicks Off Amid High Stakes
The first phase of Bihar assembly elections commenced with a call for voters to celebrate democracy. Union Minister Nityanand Rai emphasized the significance of the polls while casting his vote. Hajipur sees a triangular battle with BJP's Awadhesh Singh defending his seat amidst a historic BJP dominance in the constituency.
- Country:
- India
The Bihar assembly elections kicked off today with the first phase encompassing 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts, setting the stage for a significant political face-off. Union Minister and BJP MP Nityanand Rai urged voters to participate enthusiastically, celebrating what he termed as democracy's grand festival.
Having cast his vote in Hajipur alongside his wife, Amita Rai, the minister highlighted the region's historical importance in India's democratic landscape. "Bihar is the mother of democracy," he declared, calling on residents to engage wholeheartedly in this electoral process.
Hajipur's political spotlight is on the triangular contest among BJP's Awadesh Kumar Singh, RJD's Deo Kumar Chaurasia, and Jan Suraaj's Pratibha Sinha. As BJP fights to maintain its stronghold, early detailed projections will determine the shifting political sands. Voting is scheduled to conclude this evening, with some areas seeing earlier closures due to security protocols.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Bihar Assembly Elections: A Tale of Democracy's Resilience
Bihar Assembly Elections Phase 1: Women's Surge and Calls for Change
NDA Eyes Victory in Bihar: Enthusiasm and Voter Faith Highlight Assembly Elections
Voting begins for 121 seats in first phase of Bihar assembly elections, amid tight security arrangements: Official.
Bihar Assembly Elections: Democracy in Action