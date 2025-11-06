Bihar Elections: Democracy's Festival Kicks Off Amid High Stakes

The Bihar assembly elections kicked off today with the first phase encompassing 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts, setting the stage for a significant political face-off. Union Minister and BJP MP Nityanand Rai urged voters to participate enthusiastically, celebrating what he termed as democracy's grand festival.

Having cast his vote in Hajipur alongside his wife, Amita Rai, the minister highlighted the region's historical importance in India's democratic landscape. "Bihar is the mother of democracy," he declared, calling on residents to engage wholeheartedly in this electoral process.

Hajipur's political spotlight is on the triangular contest among BJP's Awadesh Kumar Singh, RJD's Deo Kumar Chaurasia, and Jan Suraaj's Pratibha Sinha. As BJP fights to maintain its stronghold, early detailed projections will determine the shifting political sands. Voting is scheduled to conclude this evening, with some areas seeing earlier closures due to security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)