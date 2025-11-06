Left Menu

Bihar Elections: Democracy's Festival Kicks Off Amid High Stakes

The first phase of Bihar assembly elections commenced with a call for voters to celebrate democracy. Union Minister Nityanand Rai emphasized the significance of the polls while casting his vote. Hajipur sees a triangular battle with BJP's Awadhesh Singh defending his seat amidst a historic BJP dominance in the constituency.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 10:59 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 10:59 IST
Bihar Elections: Democracy's Festival Kicks Off Amid High Stakes
Union Minister Nityanand Rai along with his wife Amita Rai (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar assembly elections kicked off today with the first phase encompassing 121 constituencies spread across 18 districts, setting the stage for a significant political face-off. Union Minister and BJP MP Nityanand Rai urged voters to participate enthusiastically, celebrating what he termed as democracy's grand festival.

Having cast his vote in Hajipur alongside his wife, Amita Rai, the minister highlighted the region's historical importance in India's democratic landscape. "Bihar is the mother of democracy," he declared, calling on residents to engage wholeheartedly in this electoral process.

Hajipur's political spotlight is on the triangular contest among BJP's Awadesh Kumar Singh, RJD's Deo Kumar Chaurasia, and Jan Suraaj's Pratibha Sinha. As BJP fights to maintain its stronghold, early detailed projections will determine the shifting political sands. Voting is scheduled to conclude this evening, with some areas seeing earlier closures due to security protocols.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global
2
BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar Elections

BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar El...

 India
3
Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

 India
4
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025