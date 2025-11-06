Bihar's Pivotal Polls: A Decision for Development and Destiny

The Janata Dal (United) national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, has urged Bihar's electorate to vote in large numbers as the state engages in the crucial first phase of its assembly elections. Jha expressed optimism that the NDA will secure a large mandate, emphasizing the election's significance for Bihar's long-term development.

Speaking to ANI, Jha highlighted the transformative impact that a continued focus on good governance could have on mitigating migration from the state. Similarly, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Samrat Choudhary voiced confidence in the NDA's success, citing the developmental progress overseen by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose leadership remains pivotal.

Meanwhile, voter turnout reached 13.13% by 9 am, with Saharsa leading at 15.27%. Amid heightened security, voting commenced across 121 constituencies. The electoral process will conclude later today, amidst expectations of a robust turnout reflecting a critical choice for Bihar's political and developmental trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)