Left Menu

Bihar's Pivotal Polls: A Decision for Development and Destiny

As Bihar embarks on the first phase of its assembly elections, leaders urge voters to envision the state's future over the next 25 years. With Chief Minister Nitish Kumar's leadership at stake, the NDA is confident of a strong mandate to continue its development agenda.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 11:00 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 11:00 IST
Bihar's Pivotal Polls: A Decision for Development and Destiny
JD(U) national working president Sanjay Kumar Jha (Photo/ANI) . Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Janata Dal (United) national working president, Sanjay Kumar Jha, has urged Bihar's electorate to vote in large numbers as the state engages in the crucial first phase of its assembly elections. Jha expressed optimism that the NDA will secure a large mandate, emphasizing the election's significance for Bihar's long-term development.

Speaking to ANI, Jha highlighted the transformative impact that a continued focus on good governance could have on mitigating migration from the state. Similarly, Bihar Deputy Chief Minister and BJP candidate Samrat Choudhary voiced confidence in the NDA's success, citing the developmental progress overseen by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar, whose leadership remains pivotal.

Meanwhile, voter turnout reached 13.13% by 9 am, with Saharsa leading at 15.27%. Amid heightened security, voting commenced across 121 constituencies. The electoral process will conclude later today, amidst expectations of a robust turnout reflecting a critical choice for Bihar's political and developmental trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

Worldline's Financial Revival: A Bold Turnaround Strategy

 Global
2
BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar Elections

BJP MP Critiques Rahul Gandhi's Allegations of Voter Fraud Ahead of Bihar El...

 India
3
Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

Bombay Shirt Company Expands as India's Premier Menswear Destination

 India
4
Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

Focus Lighting & Fixtures Secures ₹2.89 Crore Order from PSP Projects

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How digital integration reinforces resilience in high-risk economies

AI literacy deficit threatens digital readiness in schools

Digital overload threatens youth well-being as Europe confronts online fatigue

AI misalignment could derail next-generation drug discovery

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025