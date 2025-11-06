Presidential Assault Sparks National Debate on Women's Safety

In a shocking public incident, Mexican President Claudia Sheinbaum was reportedly groped by a man as she moved between official engagements in the capital city. A video of the event quickly went viral, sparking widespread outrage and discussions on women's safety in Mexico, a nation struggling with gender-based violence.

The video, which has since been removed by some social media accounts, showcases the man putting his arm around Sheinbaum and attempting to kiss her. The incident has intensified scrutiny of Sheinbaum's minimal security arrangements, and has raised questions about the safety of women in public spaces.

This incident comes against a backdrop of criticism faced by Sheinbaum regarding her stance on women's issues. Despite calls for tougher measures to combat violence against women, statistics show a disheartening trend with hundreds of femicides each year, many of which go unreported or inadequately investigated.

(With inputs from agencies.)