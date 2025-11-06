Bihar Assembly Elections: High Stakes and Heated Debates

Union Minister and LJP(RV) chief Chirag Paswan cast his vote in Khagaria during the first phase of the Bihar assembly elections, urging citizens to fulfill their civic duty. Addressing allegations of vote rigging by Rahul Gandhi, Paswan suggested that if Congress is confident in its claims, it should pursue legal action, predicting a defeat for the Mahagathbandhan alliance.

Paswan criticized the Mahagathbandhan's efforts in voter outreach, suggesting that the alliance's energy was spent on excuses rather than connecting with the public. Additionally, Paswan mentioned internal family conflicts, accusing his uncle Pashupati Paras of causing a rift.

BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad also participated in the electoral process, expressing confidence in a decisive victory while dismissing Tejashwi Yadav's chances of winning. In parallel, Bihar's first phase showcased varying voter turnout with districts like Begusarai leading and Patna lagging in participation.

