Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

The Mumbai Congress has received more than 1,150 applications from candidates for the upcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. While the election schedule is pending, the party is considering an extension for application submission due to high interest. Meetings are underway to mobilize party workers.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-11-2025 13:30 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 13:30 IST
  • India

The Mumbai Congress has reported receiving an overwhelming 1,150-plus applications from candidates eager to represent the party in the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. As the election schedule remains unannounced, city Congress spokesperson Sureshchandra Rajhans highlighted the strong interest shown across Mumbai's six districts.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission confirmed that elections for local councils and nagar panchayats will occur on December 2, with results expected on December 3. However, timelines for municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis remain pending.

Meanwhile, under the directive of MP Varsha Gaikwad, the Mumbai Congress is meticulously preparing for the elections. The potential extension of the application deadline is under consideration due to the high number of aspirants, while discussions continue on whether the party will contest independently or pursue alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)

