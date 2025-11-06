Mumbai Congress Receives Over 1,150 Aspirant Applications for BMC Elections

The Mumbai Congress has reported receiving an overwhelming 1,150-plus applications from candidates eager to represent the party in the forthcoming Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation elections. As the election schedule remains unannounced, city Congress spokesperson Sureshchandra Rajhans highlighted the strong interest shown across Mumbai's six districts.

The Maharashtra State Election Commission confirmed that elections for local councils and nagar panchayats will occur on December 2, with results expected on December 3. However, timelines for municipal corporations, zilla parishads, and panchayat samitis remain pending.

Meanwhile, under the directive of MP Varsha Gaikwad, the Mumbai Congress is meticulously preparing for the elections. The potential extension of the application deadline is under consideration due to the high number of aspirants, while discussions continue on whether the party will contest independently or pursue alliances.

(With inputs from agencies.)