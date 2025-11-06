Strengthening Ties: India and US Seal 10-Year Defense Pact

India and the United States have signed a comprehensive 10-year defense framework agreement, solidifying their strategic partnership. India's Ambassador to the US, Vinay Mohan Kwatra, highlighted this development in a meeting with Senator Steve Daines, emphasizing the ongoing collaboration in trade, technology, and innovation.

Kwatra expressed gratitude towards Senator Daines, a key member of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, for his support in strengthening India-US relations. "It was an enriching conversation on our mutual interests," cited Kwatra during the discussions.

This move toward closer ties comes against a backdrop of increased tensions following US President Donald Trump's enhanced tariffs on Indian goods, which India has criticized as unjust. The continuous dialogue between Kwatra and US lawmakers aims to ease these frictions and pave the way for deeper cooperation.

