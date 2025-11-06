South Korea's Submarine Dilemma: Philly Shipyard's Nuclear Capability Questioned
South Korea's Prime Minister Kim Min-seok acknowledged that Philly Shipyard currently lacks the capability to construct a nuclear-powered submarine. This follows President Trump's claim of approving such a project. U.S. Defense and Energy Departments plan cooperation, while South Korea considers building domestically due to strong shipbuilding expertise.
During a recent parliamentary hearing, South Korean Prime Minister Kim Min-seok acknowledged that the U.S.-based Philly Shipyard, owned by South Korea, is not currently equipped to build a nuclear-powered submarine. This statement came after former U.S. President Donald Trump claimed approval for the construction of such a submarine.
Trump announced on his Truth Social platform that he had granted South Korea the permission to produce a nuclear-powered submarine at the shipyard in Philadelphia, following a request from South Korea's President Lee Jae Myung during a summit to enhance the military capabilities of the U.S. ally.
Despite the assurance from U.S. officials to support the development, South Korea enters discussions about constructing the submarine domestically to capitalize on its shipbuilding expertise, considering workshop leaders like Hanwha Ocean own a stake in the Philly Shipyard.
