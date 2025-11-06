Bihar Polls: BJP's Yadav Criticizes Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his 'vote theft' allegations regarding the 2024 Haryana elections. Yadav expressed confidence in the National Democratic Alliance's victory in the Bihar assembly polls and dismissed Gandhi's claims as baseless, reinforcing trust in NDA's leadership under Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has openly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' concerning the upcoming 2024 Haryana elections. According to Yadav, these claims stem from Gandhi's anticipation of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the current Bihar assembly polls.
Yadav, a senior figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party, conveyed strong confidence in the ruling National Democratic Alliance's ability to secure another term in Bihar. The state is undergoing its first phase of polling for 121 seats under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.
Minister Yadav remarked on Gandhi's claims during a conversation with PTI, arguing that his charges of electoral manipulation were unfounded and reflected the Congress's tendency to blame external factors for electoral setbacks. He emphasized that the NDA remains the preferred choice of the electorate in light of its consistent governance.
ALSO READ
Rajnath Singh Champions Anti-Corruption Agenda as Bihar Elections Commence
Priyanka Gandhi Vadra Accuses NDA of Electoral Manipulation in Bihar
Swastika Vandalism in Hanau: Uncovering the Perpetrators
Minda Corporation: Shifting Gears with Strong Q2 Performance
VinFast's Lac Hong 900 LX: Vietnam's First Armored Electric Vehicle Sets New Standards