Bihar Polls: BJP's Yadav Criticizes Gandhi's 'Vote Theft' Allegations

Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav has openly criticized Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's allegations of 'vote theft' concerning the upcoming 2024 Haryana elections. According to Yadav, these claims stem from Gandhi's anticipation of the Opposition Mahagathbandhan's defeat in the current Bihar assembly polls.

Yadav, a senior figure in the Bharatiya Janata Party, conveyed strong confidence in the ruling National Democratic Alliance's ability to secure another term in Bihar. The state is undergoing its first phase of polling for 121 seats under the leadership of Chief Minister Nitish Kumar.

Minister Yadav remarked on Gandhi's claims during a conversation with PTI, arguing that his charges of electoral manipulation were unfounded and reflected the Congress's tendency to blame external factors for electoral setbacks. He emphasized that the NDA remains the preferred choice of the electorate in light of its consistent governance.