Political Tensions Escalate in Bihar: Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked Amid Election Drama

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha sparked controversy on Thursday, alleging his convoy was assaulted by RJD workers attempting to intimidate voters.

The BJP leader, vying for a fourth term, voiced dissatisfaction with the local administration's response, prompting him to approach the Election Commission.

In response, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar instructed immediate action from the DGP, underscoring that legal violations will be met with stern consequences. Meanwhile, SP Ajay Kumar noted ongoing polls despite the incident.

