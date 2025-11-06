Left Menu

Political Tensions Escalate in Bihar: Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked Amid Election Drama

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reported an attack on his convoy by alleged RJD workers. Amid election tensions, Sinha expressed dissatisfaction with local authorities and plans to escalate the issue to the Election Commission. Polling in the area remains contentious with reported voter intimidation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhisarai | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:26 IST
Political Tensions Escalate in Bihar: Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked Amid Election Drama
Vijay Kumar Sinha
  • Country:
  • India

Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha sparked controversy on Thursday, alleging his convoy was assaulted by RJD workers attempting to intimidate voters.

The BJP leader, vying for a fourth term, voiced dissatisfaction with the local administration's response, prompting him to approach the Election Commission.

In response, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar instructed immediate action from the DGP, underscoring that legal violations will be met with stern consequences. Meanwhile, SP Ajay Kumar noted ongoing polls despite the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Operation Nanhey Faristey: Saving Lives on the Rails

Operation Nanhey Faristey: Saving Lives on the Rails

 India
2
SIX Faces Financial Challenge Amid Worldline Woes

SIX Faces Financial Challenge Amid Worldline Woes

 Switzerland
3
IIM Ahmedabad Unveils Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics & AI

IIM Ahmedabad Unveils Innovative Blended MBA in Business Analytics & AI

 India
4
Transforming Solar Waste into Golden Opportunity: India's Looming Challenge

Transforming Solar Waste into Golden Opportunity: India's Looming Challenge

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025