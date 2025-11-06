Political Tensions Escalate in Bihar: Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked Amid Election Drama
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha reported an attack on his convoy by alleged RJD workers. Amid election tensions, Sinha expressed dissatisfaction with local authorities and plans to escalate the issue to the Election Commission. Polling in the area remains contentious with reported voter intimidation.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Lakhisarai | Updated: 06-11-2025 15:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 15:26 IST
- Country:
- India
Bihar Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha sparked controversy on Thursday, alleging his convoy was assaulted by RJD workers attempting to intimidate voters.
The BJP leader, vying for a fourth term, voiced dissatisfaction with the local administration's response, prompting him to approach the Election Commission.
In response, Chief Election Commissioner Gyanesh Kumar instructed immediate action from the DGP, underscoring that legal violations will be met with stern consequences. Meanwhile, SP Ajay Kumar noted ongoing polls despite the incident.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Voter Intimidation Incident Sparks Action As Bihar Polls Begin
Election Tensions Rise: Attack on Deputy CM's Convoy Sparks Urgent Action
Election Chaos in Lakhisarai: Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked
Electoral Office Challenges SC Commission Summons Amid By-Election Tensions
BJP Slams Rahul Gandhi's Vote Theft Claims as Election Tensions Rise