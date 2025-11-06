Left Menu

High-Stakes Drama: Georgian Opposition Leaders Face Charges Amid Political Turmoil

Georgian prosecutors have charged eight leading opposition figures, including former President Mikheil Saakashvili, with advocating regime change and aiding foreign powers. This action raises concerns in the EU regarding Georgia's political direction under the ruling Georgian Dream party, especially concerning its relationship with Russia.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 17:15 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 17:15 IST
High-Stakes Drama: Georgian Opposition Leaders Face Charges Amid Political Turmoil
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a startling turn of events, Georgian prosecutors initiated criminal proceedings against eight key opposition figures on Thursday, accusing them of advocating for regime change and collaborating with foreign powers. Among those charged is former President Mikheil Saakashvili, along with seven notable figures representing the nation's three main opposition coalitions.

The charges come as the European Union, which Georgia hopes to join, and human rights organizations express growing concern over the ruling Georgian Dream party's clampdown on dissent and deviation from its pro-Western trajectory since its independence from Moscow in 1991. Prosecutors allege that the eight figures engaged in sabotage, backed foreign interests hostile to Georgia, and incited the overthrow of the government.

Specific accusations involve three politicians allegedly supplying information about Georgia's economic and security relations with Russia to unspecified foreign governments, potentially paving the way for international sanctions. Tensions heightened as Georgian Dream declared plans to file a lawsuit with the Constitutional Court, seeking to ban the three involved parties, citing them as a "real threat to the constitutional order."

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controversy

Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controver...

 Global
2
Pharmaceutical Highs and Lows: Growth, Gains, and Delays in the Health Sector

Pharmaceutical Highs and Lows: Growth, Gains, and Delays in the Health Secto...

 Global
3
Washington Sundar's Triple Threat Secures India’s Dominant Win Over Australia

Washington Sundar's Triple Threat Secures India’s Dominant Win Over Australi...

 Australia
4
Youth in Bihar Rally Behind Mahagathbandhan for Change

Youth in Bihar Rally Behind Mahagathbandhan for Change

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025