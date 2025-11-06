Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controversy

The Czech Republic's centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, has agreed to resign. This move is a necessary step before populist billionaire Andrej Babis can assume power, following his election victory last October.

Babis, whose eurosceptic ANO party plans a coalition with the far-right SPD party and the Motorists party, aims to establish a government by mid-December. The new administration is expected to push for higher fiscal spending while opposing carbon reduction policies.

President Petr Pavel, who accepted the outgoing government's resignation, is set to meet Babis for updates on the government-building process. Issues persist around Babis' potential conflicts of interest due to his business empire. Furthermore, the nomination of controversial figures to key governmental positions has sparked debate.