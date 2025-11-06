Left Menu

Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controversy

The Czech centre-right government has resigned to facilitate the transition to a new cabinet led by Andrej Babis after his election victory. Babis' coalition faces challenges, including potential conflicts of interest and controversial appointments, while likely adopting eurosceptic and anti-Ukraine support policies.

Updated: 06-11-2025 18:28 IST
Czech Government Resignation Paves Way for Babis' New Cabinet Amid Controversy
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

The Czech Republic's centre-right government, led by Prime Minister Petr Fiala, has agreed to resign. This move is a necessary step before populist billionaire Andrej Babis can assume power, following his election victory last October.

Babis, whose eurosceptic ANO party plans a coalition with the far-right SPD party and the Motorists party, aims to establish a government by mid-December. The new administration is expected to push for higher fiscal spending while opposing carbon reduction policies.

President Petr Pavel, who accepted the outgoing government's resignation, is set to meet Babis for updates on the government-building process. Issues persist around Babis' potential conflicts of interest due to his business empire. Furthermore, the nomination of controversial figures to key governmental positions has sparked debate.

