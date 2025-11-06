Left Menu

Turmoil in U.S. Politics and Policies: From NYC Mayoral Insights to Global Tariff Debates

The article summarizes chaotic shifts in U.S. politics, highlighting Ken Griffin's critique of Zohran Mamdani, Supreme Court debates on Trump's tariffs, the impact of a government shutdown on airports, and Mamdani's electoral win in New York inspiring European leftists. It also touches on various significant legal, political, and immigration-related incidents.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 18:36 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 18:36 IST
Turmoil in U.S. Politics and Policies: From NYC Mayoral Insights to Global Tariff Debates
Zohran Mamdani

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin voiced skepticism over Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's campaign at the America Business Forum, expressing hope for improved leadership. Justice Neil Gorsuch harshly questioned Trump's global tariffs in a Supreme Court hearing, raising doubts about the administration's justification based on presidential authority.

Amid a record government shutdown, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a 10% flight reduction at major airports, a move criticized by airlines and travelers. Zohran Mamdani's New York City mayoral victory has energized left-wing parties across Europe, suggesting a shift in political dynamics.

Other significant news includes the sentencing of a fraud-convicted executive tied to Charlie Javice, an immigration raid in Chicago causing community uproar, and the U.S. Senate rejecting Trump's urge to end the filibuster during the prolonged shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Gunvor's Ambitious Bid: Can It Afford Lukoil's Global Empire?

Gunvor's Ambitious Bid: Can It Afford Lukoil's Global Empire?

 Global
2
Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

Reviving Horticulture: Himachal's Stone Fruit Revolution Begins

 India
3
Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

Himachal Pradesh Chief Minister Accelerates Green Energy Projects

 India
4
Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

Apollo Hospitals Achieves 26% Profit Surge in September Quarter

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025