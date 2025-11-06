Turmoil in U.S. Politics and Policies: From NYC Mayoral Insights to Global Tariff Debates

Citadel CEO Ken Griffin voiced skepticism over Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani's campaign at the America Business Forum, expressing hope for improved leadership. Justice Neil Gorsuch harshly questioned Trump's global tariffs in a Supreme Court hearing, raising doubts about the administration's justification based on presidential authority.

Amid a record government shutdown, U.S. Transportation Secretary Sean Duffy announced a 10% flight reduction at major airports, a move criticized by airlines and travelers. Zohran Mamdani's New York City mayoral victory has energized left-wing parties across Europe, suggesting a shift in political dynamics.

Other significant news includes the sentencing of a fraud-convicted executive tied to Charlie Javice, an immigration raid in Chicago causing community uproar, and the U.S. Senate rejecting Trump's urge to end the filibuster during the prolonged shutdown.

(With inputs from agencies.)