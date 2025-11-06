Controversy Surrounds Punjab Congress Chief Amid Allegations

Punjab Congress chief Amrinder Singh Raja Warring finds himself in hot water following accusations of making derogatory remarks aimed at former Union Minister Buta Singh, stirring political tensions. These remarks, allegedly casteist in nature, emerged during Warring's campaign for the Congress candidate in the November 11 Tarn Taran assembly bypoll.

Facing the state Scheduled Caste Commission's summons to attend a hearing on November 6, Warring sought exemption via his counsel, citing the ongoing by-election. Meanwhile, the commission granted a deferral till November 17, acknowledging the scheduling conflicts due to the election. Tarn Taran's Deputy Commissioner also sought a similar exemption underlining electoral commitments.

Amid growing criticism from opposition leaders, Warring issued a public apology, expressing respect for Buta Singh whom he deemed a father figure. Despite this, an FIR was registered in Kapurthala against him, and the commission is demanding a police report on action taken by November 10 as they monitor the case closely.