Election Chiefs Gear Up for Accurate Voter Rolls in Bengal

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner and West Bengal's Chief Electoral Officer conducted meetings to ensure accuracy in voter rolls. Officials were instructed to prevent errors in classification during the Special Intensive Revision process. Booth Level Officers' work and distribution of forms were emphasized for compliance with electoral guidelines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Kolkata | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:11 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:11 IST
  • Country:
  • India

Senior Deputy Election Commissioner Gyanesh Bharti and Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Agarwal spearheaded crucial meetings in Bengal's Alipurduar and Cooch Behar districts to oversee the Special Intensive Revision of electoral rolls.

The emphasis was on preventing discrepancies, ensuring no eligible voter is excluded, while addressing concerns regarding inclusion errors by guiding Electoral Registration Officers and Booth Level Officers.

Field visits and discussions regarding the operational challenges and procedural adherence were carried out. The team is slated to continue assessments in Jalpaiguri and Darjeeling in the coming days.

(With inputs from agencies.)

