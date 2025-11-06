Bihar Kicks Off Assembly Elections with 64.46% Voter Turnout

The first phase of assembly elections in Bihar concluded with a voter turnout of 64.46%, according to Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal.

Around 3.75 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 seats, with voting conducted at 45,341 stations, mostly in rural areas.

Despite minor scuffles reported in Lakhisarai and Saran, polling proceeded peacefully, and the remaining 122 seats will vote on November 11, with counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)