Left Menu

Bihar Kicks Off Assembly Elections with 64.46% Voter Turnout

The first phase of Bihar's assembly elections saw a provisional voter turnout of 64.46% across 121 seats. With over 3.75 crore eligible voters and a peaceful polling process marred only by minor incidents, the stage is set for the next phase on November 11, with results on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 06-11-2025 20:26 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 20:26 IST
Bihar Kicks Off Assembly Elections with 64.46% Voter Turnout
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The first phase of assembly elections in Bihar concluded with a voter turnout of 64.46%, according to Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Singh Gunjiyal.

Around 3.75 crore voters were eligible to decide the fate of 1,314 candidates across 121 seats, with voting conducted at 45,341 stations, mostly in rural areas.

Despite minor scuffles reported in Lakhisarai and Saran, polling proceeded peacefully, and the remaining 122 seats will vote on November 11, with counting on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Historic Fine Imposed for AI-Generated Images of Minors

Historic Fine Imposed for AI-Generated Images of Minors

 Global
2
Bridging Innovation: IIT-Kharagpur Partners with Germany's Rhine-Main Universities

Bridging Innovation: IIT-Kharagpur Partners with Germany's Rhine-Main Univer...

 India
3
Bihar Votes: A Historic Turnout and Political Showdown

Bihar Votes: A Historic Turnout and Political Showdown

 India
4
U.S. Lifts Cambodia Arms Embargo Following Truce

U.S. Lifts Cambodia Arms Embargo Following Truce

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025