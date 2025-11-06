Left Menu

Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon

Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on southern Lebanon, escalating tensions with Hezbollah. The attacks followed warnings for residents to evacuate targeted areas. The strikes came after Hezbollah's warning against Lebanon negotiating with Israel. The Israeli military claims targeting Hezbollah's military infrastructure, while Lebanon accuses Israel of hitting civilians.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Beirut | Updated: 06-11-2025 21:39 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 21:39 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Lebanon

In a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli military jets launched airstrikes on several southern Lebanese towns on Thursday.

The attacks followed Israel's warning to residents to vacate targeted areas, citing the presence of Hezbollah military infrastructure.

Hezbollah's pressure on the Lebanese government not to engage in negotiations with Israel on further escalating the situation.

(With inputs from agencies.)

