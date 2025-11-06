Escalating Tensions: Israeli Airstrikes in Southern Lebanon
Israeli jets conducted airstrikes on southern Lebanon, escalating tensions with Hezbollah. The attacks followed warnings for residents to evacuate targeted areas. The strikes came after Hezbollah's warning against Lebanon negotiating with Israel. The Israeli military claims targeting Hezbollah's military infrastructure, while Lebanon accuses Israel of hitting civilians.
06-11-2025
In a significant escalation in the ongoing tensions between Israel and Hezbollah, Israeli military jets launched airstrikes on several southern Lebanese towns on Thursday.
The attacks followed Israel's warning to residents to vacate targeted areas, citing the presence of Hezbollah military infrastructure.
Hezbollah's pressure on the Lebanese government not to engage in negotiations with Israel on further escalating the situation.
