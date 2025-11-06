Left Menu

Historic Voter Turnout Marks Bihar Assembly Elections' First Phase

The first phase of Bihar's assembly elections saw a record voter turnout of 64.66%. BJP's Anurag Thakur criticized the previous RJD government while praising current governance under NDA. Disruptions were minimal, and the majority of complaints were resolved swiftly. The second phase is set for November 11.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 06-11-2025 22:49 IST | Created: 06-11-2025 22:49 IST
BJP MP Anurag Thakur (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Bihar assembly elections' first phase concluded with a historic voter turnout of 64.66%. Held across 121 seats, the first phase covered 18 districts with 3.75 crore eligible voters. The Election Commission's data shows that the percentage might rise with more reports to be confirmed.

BJP MP Anurag Thakur targeted the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) government, accusing it of a 'jungle raj', while praising the National Democratic Alliance (NDA) for the rule of law and development. Thakur emphasized the need for continued growth and corruption-free governance in Bihar.

Bihar's Chief Electoral Officer Vinod Gunjyal reported that over two lakh senior citizens voted. Although 165 ballot units, 169 control units, and 480 VVPATs were replaced, this was less than previous elections. Resolutions were quickly achieved for 143 complaints. Voting was peaceful, with the second phase scheduled for November 11.

