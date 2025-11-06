Chaos at Lakhisarai Polls: Deputy CM's Convoy Attacked Amid Allegations

Tensions flared in Lakhisarai as Deputy Chief Minister Vijay Kumar Sinha accused members of the RJD-Congress alliance of attacking his convoy and intimidating voters during the polling process. Speaking with ANI, Sinha described the culprits as 'goons' and detailed how his car was besieged by RJD supporters who threw stones at his entourage upon arrival in Nadiawan village.

The Deputy CM further alleged that RJD MLC Ajay and Congress leader Sujeet, with administrative backing, threatened local villagers, demonstrated violence, and were allegedly intoxicated. Sinha described an incident where villagers showed signs of assault, with torn clothing, and accused the leaders of attempting to manipulate the election process. The administration's perceived insufficiency and cowardice drew Sinha's criticism, as he declared intentions to report the matter to the Election Commission.

With mounting tensions, Sinha visited a Nadiawan polling booth, condemning the actions of the RJD-Congress leaders, who, he claimed, tried to seize control of polling activities aided by local officials. He questioned the removal of his polling agent and pledged zero tolerance towards such actions. Despite Deputy CM's concerns, Lakhisarai SP Ajay Kumar noted initial calmness, promising thorough investigations into the disturbances. DM Mithilesh Mishra assured fair treatment for all candidates and resolute maintenance of election integrity.

