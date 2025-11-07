Left Menu

Nancy Pelosi: A Trailblazing Career Comes to an End

Nancy Pelosi, the first female Speaker of the U.S. House, announced she will not seek re-election in 2026, ending her four-decade career. Known for her progressive leadership and fierce opposition to Donald Trump, her departure marks the end of an era for Democrats as they face future challenges.

Nancy Pelosi, the first woman to serve as Speaker of the U.S. House of Representatives, has announced that she will not seek re-election in 2026, concluding a notable four-decade career in Congress. Pelosi, 85, shared her intentions days after California voters backed Proposition 50, a redistricting plan favoring Democrats.

Throughout her tenure, Pelosi was a formidable force against Republican adversaries, notably Donald Trump, whom she attempted to impeach twice. Her decision comes amid a broader push for generational leadership change among Democrats. Despite political rancor, Pelosi's achievements, including the 2010 Affordable Care Act, solidify her legacy.

Praise for Pelosi, even from unlikely sources such as Trump supporter Marjorie Taylor Greene, underscores her significant impact on Democratic politics. As her retirement approaches, Democrats will lose a stalwart fundraiser and leader, while the party navigates ongoing internal challenges and scripting its future direction.

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

