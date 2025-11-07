Left Menu

Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Election Theft', Claims Youth Will See Through Modi's Rise

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP and PM Narendra Modi of electoral malpractice, alleging manipulation of elections. Citing incidents like 'fake votes', Gandhi claims the Constitution is under attack. Amidst high turnout in Bihar, the NDA and Mahagathbandhan face off with new player Jan Suraaj entering the scene.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 11:11 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 11:11 IST
Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Election Theft', Claims Youth Will See Through Modi's Rise
Lok Sabha LoP Rahul Gandhi (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a fiery address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ascent to power involved significant electoral manipulation. Gandhi vowed to expose these alleged discrepancies to India's Generation Z and youth, whom he believes were misled about the fairness of elections.

Gandhi pointed to anomalies he's noted, such as a BJP leader voting at different locations and claimed that Haryana's elections were marred by what he termed as 'wholesale chori'. Despite these claims, he notes a lack of response from the Election Commission and cites peculiar incidents, like a Brazilian woman's alleged vote in the elections.

He further accused Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of undermining the Constitution, pointing out irregularities such as 'one man, multiple votes'. Amid these accusations, the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections saw a record turnout. While the NDA aims for a second term, it faces challenges from the Mahagathbandhan and newcomer Jan Suraaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

Rahul Gandhi Claims 'Electoral Heist' by BJP Raises Eyebrows

 India
2
India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

India's Women Clinch Historic World Cup Victory

 Global
3
Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

Technical Glitch Grounds Delhi Airport: Hundreds of Flights Delayed

 India
4
Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

Bev Priestman's Comeback: Coaching Brilliance After Scandal

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Green to Brown: How Rising Heat Is Turning the World’s Continents to Dust

A Global Blueprint for Adolescent Health: WHO Unveils Competency-Based Framework

Digitalisation Challenges Banks’ Confidence in Long-Term Deposit Stability, Says ECB

Smartphone Sensors and RFID Revolutionize Food Traceability with Real-Time Monitoring

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025