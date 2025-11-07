Rahul Gandhi Accuses BJP of 'Election Theft', Claims Youth Will See Through Modi's Rise
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi accuses BJP and PM Narendra Modi of electoral malpractice, alleging manipulation of elections. Citing incidents like 'fake votes', Gandhi claims the Constitution is under attack. Amidst high turnout in Bihar, the NDA and Mahagathbandhan face off with new player Jan Suraaj entering the scene.
In a fiery address, Congress leader Rahul Gandhi targeted the BJP, alleging that Prime Minister Narendra Modi's ascent to power involved significant electoral manipulation. Gandhi vowed to expose these alleged discrepancies to India's Generation Z and youth, whom he believes were misled about the fairness of elections.
Gandhi pointed to anomalies he's noted, such as a BJP leader voting at different locations and claimed that Haryana's elections were marred by what he termed as 'wholesale chori'. Despite these claims, he notes a lack of response from the Election Commission and cites peculiar incidents, like a Brazilian woman's alleged vote in the elections.
He further accused Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and the Election Commission of undermining the Constitution, pointing out irregularities such as 'one man, multiple votes'. Amid these accusations, the first phase of Bihar's assembly elections saw a record turnout. While the NDA aims for a second term, it faces challenges from the Mahagathbandhan and newcomer Jan Suraaj.
