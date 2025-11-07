Left Menu

Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

RJD candidate Bhai Virendra from Patna's Maner assembly seat has been charged for threatening security personnel during Bihar's election. The incident involved alleged misconduct with a security officer aiding an elderly voter. A case concerning election conduct violation is now registered against him as he seeks reelection.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Patna | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:33 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:33 IST
RJD candidate Bhai Virendra, contesting from Patna's Maner assembly seat, has landed in legal trouble following allegations of threatening a security officer during the Bihar elections.

The incident occurred as the officer assisted an elderly woman to her polling booth, reportedly leading to misconduct by the political figure.

A formal complaint has resulted in charges under election conduct rules, as nearly 65% of 3.75 crore voters participated in the vote across 121 constituencies during the first election phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)

