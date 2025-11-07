Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action
RJD candidate Bhai Virendra from Patna's Maner assembly seat has been charged for threatening security personnel during Bihar's election. The incident involved alleged misconduct with a security officer aiding an elderly voter. A case concerning election conduct violation is now registered against him as he seeks reelection.
RJD candidate Bhai Virendra, contesting from Patna's Maner assembly seat, has landed in legal trouble following allegations of threatening a security officer during the Bihar elections.
The incident occurred as the officer assisted an elderly woman to her polling booth, reportedly leading to misconduct by the political figure.
A formal complaint has resulted in charges under election conduct rules, as nearly 65% of 3.75 crore voters participated in the vote across 121 constituencies during the first election phase.
