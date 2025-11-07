Election Turmoil: RJD Candidate Faces Legal Action

RJD candidate Bhai Virendra, contesting from Patna's Maner assembly seat, has landed in legal trouble following allegations of threatening a security officer during the Bihar elections.

The incident occurred as the officer assisted an elderly woman to her polling booth, reportedly leading to misconduct by the political figure.

A formal complaint has resulted in charges under election conduct rules, as nearly 65% of 3.75 crore voters participated in the vote across 121 constituencies during the first election phase.

(With inputs from agencies.)