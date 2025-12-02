Ukraine says Putin comments show Russia threatening free navigation
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin show Russia is threatening freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and is not ready to end its war on Ukraine. "For the second day in a row, Putin makes statements that demonstrate that he does not plan to end the war," Andrii Sybiha wrote on X.
Reuters | Kyiv | Updated: 02-12-2025 22:17 IST | Created: 02-12-2025 22:17 IST
- Country:
- Ukraine
Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin show Russia is threatening freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and is not ready to end its war on Ukraine.
"For the second day in a row, Putin makes statements that demonstrate that he does not plan to end the war," Andrii Sybiha wrote on X. "Yesterday he said he was prepared to fight through the winter. Today, he threatens sea ports and freedom of navigation."
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Putin
- Russian
- Ukraine
- Russia
- Andrii Sybiha
- Vladimir Putin
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UPDATE 1-Europe reaches deal on phasing out Russian gas imports by 2027
Putin meets US delegation after accusing Europeans of sabotaging peace efforts on Ukraine
US-Russia talks on Ukraine were productive but work remains, Putin adviser says
European Commission to move ahead with proposal to use Russia's frozen assets for Ukraine, sources say
Putin adviser says Russia-US talks on ending fighting in Ukraine were productive but that more work remains, reports AP.