Ukraine says Putin comments show Russia threatening free navigation

Ukraine's foreign minister said on Tuesday that recent comments by Russian President Vladimir Putin show Russia is threatening freedom of navigation in the Black Sea and is not ready to end its war on Ukraine.

"For the second day in a row, Putin makes statements that demonstrate that he does not plan to end the war," Andrii Sybiha wrote on X. "Yesterday he said he was prepared to fight through the winter. Today, he threatens sea ports and freedom of navigation."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)