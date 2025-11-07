Left Menu

Omar Abdullah Advocates for Development in Budgam Amidst Bypoll Campaign

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah campaigned in Budgam, promoting National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Mosavi for the upcoming bypolls. Abdullah's agenda includes new academic institutions, cricket academies, and reduced electricity costs. The Budgam and Nagrota by-elections are scheduled for November 11, with results on November 14.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 07-11-2025 12:38 IST | Created: 07-11-2025 12:38 IST
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Oman Abdullah (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

As the bypoll campaign heats up in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took center stage in Budgam, backing National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Mosavi. Abdullah's campaign promises focused on transformative projects aimed at revitalizing the region, including new educational institutions and potential reductions in electricity bills.

The Chief Minister is particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of establishing cricket academies and grounds, revealing ongoing discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Abdullah stated, "There is not a single ground in Jammu and Kashmir where international cricket matches can be organized. I am in talks with the BCCI to establish cricket grounds and a professional cricket academy in Budgam."

The by-elections in Budgam and Nagrota are slated for November 11, prompted by the death of BJP leader Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Abdullah. With 20 candidates vying in Budgam and significant opposition, Abdullah's pledges aim to sway public opinion and secure a win for his candidate, Mosavi. Results are expected to be announced on November 14.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

