Omar Abdullah Advocates for Development in Budgam Amidst Bypoll Campaign
Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah campaigned in Budgam, promoting National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Mosavi for the upcoming bypolls. Abdullah's agenda includes new academic institutions, cricket academies, and reduced electricity costs. The Budgam and Nagrota by-elections are scheduled for November 11, with results on November 14.
- Country:
- India
As the bypoll campaign heats up in Jammu and Kashmir, Chief Minister Omar Abdullah took center stage in Budgam, backing National Conference candidate Aga Syed Mahmood Mosavi. Abdullah's campaign promises focused on transformative projects aimed at revitalizing the region, including new educational institutions and potential reductions in electricity bills.
The Chief Minister is particularly enthusiastic about the prospect of establishing cricket academies and grounds, revealing ongoing discussions with the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI). Abdullah stated, "There is not a single ground in Jammu and Kashmir where international cricket matches can be organized. I am in talks with the BCCI to establish cricket grounds and a professional cricket academy in Budgam."
The by-elections in Budgam and Nagrota are slated for November 11, prompted by the death of BJP leader Devender Singh Rana and the resignation of Abdullah. With 20 candidates vying in Budgam and significant opposition, Abdullah's pledges aim to sway public opinion and secure a win for his candidate, Mosavi. Results are expected to be announced on November 14.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Road Connectivity Transforms Border Villages in Jammu and Kashmir
Police Seize Drug Peddler's Assets in Jammu and Kashmir
MMU Calls for Withdrawal of Vande Mataram Observance in Jammu and Kashmir
Transforming Jammu and Kashmir: From Turmoil to Tranquility
Bihar Governor Advocates for Normalcy in Jammu and Kashmir